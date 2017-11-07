Pre-teen girl approached by suspicious person near Northwest Fresno bus stop

James W Jakobs
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police say a 12-year-old girl was walking to catch her school bus near North Grantland Avenue between West Barstow and West Bullard Avenue last Friday morning.

An unknown male stopped and asked the juvenile if she wanted a ride. The juvenile told the male no and the male told her to get into his car.

The juvenile ran off to her bus stop and the suspect vehicle was last seen in the area of West Dovewood Avenue and North Sycamore Avenue.

In a post on their Facebook page, Fresno Police ask that if you have information with similar suspect details, please contact the Sexual Assault Unit, Monday through Friday, 7 am to 5 pm 621-2460, reference case number 17-72150.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Fresno Unified teacher arrested on sexual battery indictment out of Tennessee
Jealousy being called the motive of Southwest Fresno Church shooting
Woman fired for flipping off Trump's motorcade
Fresno residents sound off about recent mass shootings
Binge Watchers Beware: Scammers are trying to use Netflix to get your personal information
Survivors: Texas gunman shot crying babies point-blank
6 people without a place to live after house fire in Southeast Fresno
Parlier High student honored as hero by police for saving elementary student
Show More
Clovis City council considers the city's first marijuana-related operation
Fresno State's director of athletics Jim Bartko resigns
New business owners hope to revive Downtown Merced
A former Fresno teacher accused of sex crimes may have more victims
Fresno State became bowl eligible with a win over BYU on Saturday night
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting
Basilwood Farm starts AirBnB service with goats
PHOTOS: Irma's devastation
More Photos