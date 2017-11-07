Pre-teen girl approached by suspicious person near Northwest Fresno bus stop

Fresno Police say a 12-year-old girl was walking to catch her school bus near North Grantland Avenue between West Barstow and West Bullard Avenue last Friday morning.An unknown male stopped and asked the juvenile if she wanted a ride. The juvenile told the male no and the male told her to get into his car.The juvenile ran off to her bus stop and the suspect vehicle was last seen in the area of West Dovewood Avenue and North Sycamore Avenue.In a post on their Facebook page, Fresno Police ask that if you have information with similar suspect details, please contact the Sexual Assault Unit, Monday through Friday, 7 am to 5 pm 621-2460, reference case number 17-72150.