FRESNO

What President Trumps executive order on religious liberty actually grants

EMBED </>More News Videos

On the National Day of Prayer, a time when people reaffirm their faith, President Donald Trump showed his through a new executive order. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
On the National Day of Prayer, a time when people reaffirm their faith, President Donald Trump showed his through a new executive order.

"No one should be censoring sermons or targeting pastors," said President Trump.

On Thursday, the President signed on for more religious liberty, allowing clergy to endorse political candidates from the pulpit without fear of the IRS penalizing them. It's a change Pastor Jim Franklin has been waiting for-- for a long time.

"Just because we are a pastor, just because we stand beside a pulpit, we don't give up our constitutional rights. It's very Un-American to say just because you have a certain office you can't speak out on something."

The order also offers relief to groups who have religious objections to providing certain healthcare services-- a complaint that arose when the Affordable Care Act required insurers to provide contraception.

"We think people have a right to conscious, they have a right to exercise their religion, it's one of their basic rights," said Franklin.

Kaylia Metcalf-Armstrong, with Gay Central Valley, said, "Anytime one group gets to dictate the healthcare for another group, I think you have problems, especially when the rubric is based on religious ideology."

Metcalf-Armstrong said although the order stops short allowing groups and businesses to discriminate against the LGBT community-- the overall vagueness of the executive order could be dangerous.

"It's harder to mobilize people because they're like let's wait and see, let's wait and see, and in today's political climate we don't always have the luxury of waiting and seeing."

Already -- the ACLU has decided not to follow true on their earlier threat and sue; deciding instead to stand down and take no action.
Related Topics:
religionchurchPresident Donald TrumpfresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Grizzlies mascot officiates couples wedding at Chukchansi Park
Reaction from local leaders after health care legislation passes in the House
Fresno Police say missing 11-year-old boy has been found
New procedure to help people lose weight adds to the stomach instead of shrinking it
More fresno
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Valley churches prepare for Easter Sunday celebrations
Church prints Tupac lyrics instead of prayer
Hundreds pack Fresno churches for early Christmas service
Northwest Fresno church unveils new community buildings
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
VIDEO: Man flung from car during dramatic robbery in Madera County
Merced County authorities arrest former priest on child porn charges for second time
Suspect in critical condition after deputy involved in a shooting near Minkler
Reaction from local leaders after health care legislation passes in the House
Fresno Police say missing 11-year-old boy has been found
House approves President Trump's health care bill, the American Health Care Act of 2017
Panthers' Oher accused of assaulting Uber driver
Show More
One injured, one detained in Southeast Fresno shooting
U.S. prosecutors can't find El Chapo's $14 billion fortune
Fire destroys abandoned building in Central Fresno
Trump says Obamacare 'dead' after GOP health bill passes House
Large fire at Southeast Fresno apartment complex leaves at least a dozen people displaced
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Man flung from car during dramatic robbery in Madera County
Merced County authorities arrest former priest on child porn charges for second time
Grizzlies mascot officiates couples wedding at Chukchansi Park
Latest officer lost in the line of duty added to the Fresno County Peace Officers Memorial
More Video