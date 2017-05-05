What President Trumps executive order on religious liberty actually grants

On the National Day of Prayer, a time when people reaffirm their faith, President Donald Trump showed his through a new executive order."No one should be censoring sermons or targeting pastors," said President Trump.On Thursday, the President signed on for more religious liberty, allowing clergy to endorse political candidates from the pulpit without fear of the IRS penalizing them. It's a change Pastor Jim Franklin has been waiting for-- for a long time."Just because we are a pastor, just because we stand beside a pulpit, we don't give up our constitutional rights. It's very Un-American to say just because you have a certain office you can't speak out on something."The order also offers relief to groups who have religious objections to providing certain healthcare services-- a complaint that arose when the Affordable Care Act required insurers to provide contraception."We think people have a right to conscious, they have a right to exercise their religion, it's one of their basic rights," said Franklin.Kaylia Metcalf-Armstrong, with Gay Central Valley, said, "Anytime one group gets to dictate the healthcare for another group, I think you have problems, especially when the rubric is based on religious ideology."Metcalf-Armstrong said although the order stops short allowing groups and businesses to discriminate against the LGBT community-- the overall vagueness of the executive order could be dangerous."It's harder to mobilize people because they're like let's wait and see, let's wait and see, and in today's political climate we don't always have the luxury of waiting and seeing."Already -- the ACLU has decided not to follow true on their earlier threat and sue; deciding instead to stand down and take no action.