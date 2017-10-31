Runaway dump truck rams 9 cars in San Francisco

Runaway Dump truck rams into 9 mostly parked cars in Pacific Heights. Minor injuries. — Vic Lee (@vicleeabc7) October 31, 2017

If it wasn't for this old tree, police say the truck would have continued rolling all the way down Divisadero. pic.twitter.com/fPTl7SgmCJ — Vic Lee (@vicleeabc7) October 31, 2017

Officials say a runaway dump truck rammed nine mostly parked cars in the Pacific Heights neighborhood of San Francisco on Tuesday afternoon. The incident resulted in minor injuries.San Francisco police are investigating the collision and have closed Divisadero Street between Vallejo and Broadway streets.