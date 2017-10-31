Runaway dump truck rams 9 cars in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO --Officials say a runaway dump truck rammed nine mostly parked cars in the Pacific Heights neighborhood of San Francisco on Tuesday afternoon. The incident resulted in minor injuries.
Runaway Dump truck rams into 9 mostly parked cars in Pacific Heights. Minor injuries.— Vic Lee (@vicleeabc7) October 31, 2017
If it wasn't for this old tree, police say the truck would have continued rolling all the way down Divisadero. pic.twitter.com/fPTl7SgmCJ— Vic Lee (@vicleeabc7) October 31, 2017
San Francisco police are investigating the collision and have closed Divisadero Street between Vallejo and Broadway streets.
