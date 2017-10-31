CALIFORNIA

Runaway dump truck rams 9 cars in San Francisco

A dump truck is seen crashed into a car in Pacific Heights, San Francisco on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO --
Officials say a runaway dump truck rammed nine mostly parked cars in the Pacific Heights neighborhood of San Francisco on Tuesday afternoon. The incident resulted in minor injuries.

San Francisco police are investigating the collision and have closed Divisadero Street between Vallejo and Broadway streets.

