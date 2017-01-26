FRESNO

Controversial consulting contract about parks has been canceled by the Fresno City Council

EMBED </>More News Videos

Most of the money in the contract was awarded to Bretz-Rosa Consulting, their subcontractors Catalano, Fenske and Assoc. and Building Healthy Communities each had a small portion of the deal. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Most of the money in the contract was awarded to Bretz-Rosa Consulting, their subcontractors Catalano, Fenske and Assoc. and Building Healthy Communities each had a small portion of the deal.

Newly elected Council Member Garry Bredefeld made it clear how he felt about the $172,000 parks consulting contract.

"To me this has been a waste of money."

Bredefeld thought it was absurd to pay a consultant to figure out what Fresno's parks needed.

"I think I know people like parks, and I think I know what they want in their parks, they like green space and they like a place for their children to play and perhaps basketball courts, and they want their parks to be safe and to be maintained, and I don't think we need to spend $200,000 to find that out."

Bredefeld was not on the council when the deal was first approved. But Council Member Esmerelda Soria was. She opposed it last October because she said the city was already doing studies on what the community wanted in parks and brought it back for reconsideration.

"I thought that the process was a little not as straight forward and we were already doing what the contract called for doing."

City Manager Bruce Rudd defended the deal, as did council members Luis Chavez and Paul Caprioglio. But it was canceled on a four to two vote with one council member absent.

The consultants spent about $17,000 of the money already but the rest, about $150,000, goes back into the general fund and the hope is it will be used for park maintenance.

The consulting firms, Bertz Rosa and Carey Catalano did not appear before the council.

A small portion of the money, about $20,000, would have gone to the park advocacy group Building Healthy Communities.
Related Topics:
shoppingmoneyFresno City CouncilparkfresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Local Muslim leaders concerned about President Trump's immigration proposal
Poverello House looks for community help in upgrading aging building
Business booming for Fresno medical supplier
4 cats rescued in commercial fire in Northwest Fresno
More fresno
SHOPPING
Magnetic Toy Danger
Safe Space Heaters
Attack of the toy robots
Cars Owners Love To Hate
More Shopping
Top Stories
One person killed in crash on Golden State in Fresno County
Top 2 administrators at Parlier Unified placed on administrative leave
Local Muslim leaders concerned about President Trump's immigration proposal
Spokesman says Trump seeks 20 percent tax on Mexican imports
University of California system approves first tuition increase in seven years
Central Unified sued after off campus gang rape report
Poverello House looks for community help in upgrading aging building
Show More
Passenger bus catches fire in north Fresno
4 cats rescued in commercial fire in Northwest Fresno
Fresno County may receive financial help after intense storms cause hundreds of thousands in damage
Local Ag leaders worried about President Trump's action's on immigration
First pieces of America's most expensive military program have arrived in the Central Valley
More News
Top Video
One person killed in crash on Golden State in Fresno County
University of California system approves first tuition increase in seven years
Top 2 administrators at Parlier Unified placed on administrative leave
Local Muslim leaders concerned about President Trump's immigration proposal
More Video