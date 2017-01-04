FRESNO

Series of storms having positive impact on local ski equipment retailers
Business has been steady at Herb Bauer-- ski equipment and snow play material have been flying off the shelves in anticipation of this weekend's big storm. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Business has been steady at Herb Bauer-- ski equipment and snow play material have been flying off the shelves in anticipation of this weekend's big storm.

Barry Bauer, President of Herb Bauer Sporting Goods, has seen foot traffic pick up as of late. Hardcore skiers and weekenders alike are snatching up equipment in advance of what's expected to be an excellent snow season

"It's been real solid all the way thru Christmas because of the anticipation of it being a good winter. Everybody can see it coming; the forecast for the next 10 days practically has got snow it in."

The recent snowfall has created a winter wonderland on our local mountains. But if you have plans to check out the snow don't forget tire chains.

A bigger more intense storm is expected to hit the sierras this weekend.

"Some families haven't been to the snow in the last five or six years because of the very poor seasons we've had. Just the last two since we've had snow and it's an ideal time to take the beginner up to the snow and introduce them to a little fun," said Bauer.

If you are planning on hitting the slopes this weekend Herb Bauer said now is the time to start thinking about what you need.
Related Topics:
shoppingsnowski resortsfresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
