THANKSGIVING

What stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving?

This year, dozens of retailers will close their doors on Thanksgiving.

Stores are once again announcing their plans to either start Black Friday early or remain closed for Thanksgiving.

Many national retailers want to give their employees and customers a chance to enjoy Thanksgiving Day with their families without having to worry about working and shopping.

Others, though, are opening their doors. Macy's was among the first stores to announce its plans to open on Thanksgiving.

"Macy's will open our full-line department stores at 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 23, to serve our customers who want to begin their holiday shopping Thanksgiving Day," Macy's said in a statement provided to ABC.

"As we do every year, we surveyed our store associates well in advance, giving them an opportunity to tell us their preferences, and we staff Thanksgiving with associates who volunteer. Additionally, associates who work any shift on Thanksgiving day will be compensated with overtime pay. We deeply value the commitment and contribution of our associates across the country as we continue to focus on meeting customer needs."

Some stores that opened last year, but have not announced their intentions for this Thanksgiving include Walmart, Target and Best Buy.

OPEN THANKSGIVING

CVS
GameStop
Macy's - Open at 5 p.m.
Simply Mac
Spring Mobile AT&T
ThinkGeek

CLOSED THANKSGIVING
American Girl Stores
AT&T
BJ's Wholesale Club
Burlington
Costco
Dillard's

DSW - Designer Shoe Warehouse
Guitar Center
Half Price Books
Hobby Lobby
Home Depot
HomeGoods
Homesense
Lowe's
Marshalls
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Rack
Office Depot and OfficeMax
PetSmart

Sierra Trading Post
Staples
Stein Mart
TJ Maxx

ABC has reached out to a variety of retailers and will update the story as more information becomes available.
