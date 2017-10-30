A husband and wife from Murrieta who survived the mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival have since died in an auto crash.The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Dennis and Lorraine Carver died after their vehicle crashed into a metal gate outside their community in Riverside County on Oct. 16 and burst into flames.The Carvers were at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on Oct. 1 when the massacre started. Dennis Carver jumped on top of his wife to shield her from bullets.The couple managed to run away uninjured.Brooke Carver, the couple's 20-year-old daughter, says her parents had grown deeper in love in the two weeks after the shooting.The Carvers had been together for 22 years.