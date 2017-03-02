ABC30 employee has proposal go viral after getting sick while popping the question

We didn't have to go very far to find our big video. One of our own editors recently became engaged after an elaborate proposal which has gone viral.FULL VIDEOThursday afternoon, ABC's "Right this Minute" featured the proposal that did not go as planned when he ended up getting airsick and vomiting after handing his girlfriend the ring.Our editor Darrell Hamilton said he spent about a week coming up with the plan to propose to Rheanna and he actually wasn't nervous at all.Rheanna told us being in the small plane made her kind of queasy too but she didn't get sick.That was just one mishap Hamilton had to deal with that day. Before they went up in the air, he wrote out a message to Rheanna that he hoped she would be able to read from the plane. But there was a misspelling in his message that he didn't realize until it was too late to change it. Instead of writing "Marry Me" Hamilton wrote "Merry."It ended up working out though because with all the commotion in the plane, they didn't see it.And by the way, Rheanna said yes. Congratulations!