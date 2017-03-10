Admins of Facebook page working with local leaders to reduce crime in the Tower District

Break-ins, Vandalism's, and thefts of all types-- on one Facebook page there are no shortage of crime victims."I think on a busy day we can get anywhere from 10 to 12 crime posts on the page," said Stephen Mintz, Facebook page moderator.Mintz says the "Please Help Stop Crime in the Tower District" page is just five-years-old. Since then, thousands of people have posted-- sometimes to vent and other times to warn."Vandals that are breaking into cars, breaking glass, stolen bikes are always a problem-- and a lot of house and garage burglaries."Councilmember Esmeralda Soria understands her constituents' frustrations-- just last year her home was burglarized. So as part of her fight against crime she had Mintz compile six months of page posts to see where criminals are targeting in Tower. She came up with a list that showed that crime was mostly in the central and west part of the district."We're trying to get hard data or examples of the types of impacts that are happening in the neighborhood so that we can make a case to the council, and also to the administration, that we need to definitely invest a little more in the Tower District," said Soria.Soria said she has been working for over a year to bring a police satellite office back to the Tower District.Mintz hopes more police will mean less activity-- on and off the page."I think my ultimate hope is that the crime page doesn't have any posts for like a week. That would be amazing."Soria said they are hoping to lease a building on Olive Avenue and Fulton Street for the satellite office. It is her goal to have a lease agreement for the council to vote on later this month.