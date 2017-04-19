CALIFORNIA

California family searching for man after finding camera while on vacation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A California family is hoping the power of social media can help them return some lost memories.

The so-called "Happy Pham" is searching for a man after they found his underwater camera while vacationing in Oahu. On it were photos from around the world-- including pictures from his honeymoon.

The family lives in Carlsbad and is asking for everyone to please share the image in hopes of finding this mystery man and returning his camera.

We were alerted to this post Wednesday after a few of our reporters were tagged in the comments.

You can check it out for yourself here.
Related Topics:
societycalifornialost and foundsocial media
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CALIFORNIA
Judge threatens $1,000-a-day California mental health fines
Oroville Dam managers made missteps in handling crisis, AP reports
Suspect in Downtown Fresno shooting spree has criminal history spanning from Sacramento to Fresno
VIDEO: Police say Fresno suspect stated, 'I did it, I shot them'
More california
SOCIETY
Waitress gets $500 tip after customer notices broken hearing aid
Growing memorial in the streets of Central Fresno after shooting spree
Victims of deadly shooting in Downtown Fresno being remembered and mourned by loved ones
Girl packs 'Dumbo' toy in dad's suitcase to keep him company
More Society
Top Stories
Police say Kori Muhammad killed four people in two incidents
Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer press conference on Fresno shooting spree
Father of Fresno shooting spree suspect talks about son
Fresno Police Chief attributes police quick response to downtown shooting to Shot Spotter
Woman claims Fresno Unified bus driver arrested on child porn charges molested her
Suspected Fresno Downtown shooter posted radical beliefs on social media
OC police say man faked kidnapping, tried to extort money from mom
Show More
Witness to Fresno shooting spree recalls seeing victim falling to the ground after hearing gunshots
Suspect in Downtown Fresno shooting spree has criminal history spanning from Sacramento to Fresno
Gunman targeting white men kills 3, Fresno Police Chief says; 1 victim identified
2 in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Central Fresno
Oroville Dam managers made missteps in handling crisis, AP reports
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
More Photos