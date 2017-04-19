California family searching for man after finding camera while on vacation

A California family is hoping the power of social media can help them return some lost memories.The so-called "Happy Pham" is searching for a man after they found his underwater camera while vacationing in Oahu. On it were photos from around the world-- including pictures from his honeymoon.The family lives in Carlsbad and is asking for everyone to please share the image in hopes of finding this mystery man and returning his camera.We were alerted to this post Wednesday after a few of our reporters were tagged in the comments.