Celebrities react to comedian Don Rickles' death

Don Rickles accepts the legend award at the TV Land Awards on Sunday April 19, 2009 in Universal City, Calif. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg)

Comedian Don Rickles has died due to complications from kidney failure. He was 90.

Celebrities reacted on social media to the death of the award-winning comedian.
