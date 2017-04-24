GOOD NEWS

Central Valley Honor Flight is headed for Washington, D.C.

The whirlwind tour begins at 6:30 a.m. on Monday as the veterans and guardians participate in a procession through the Fresno-Yosemite International airport lobby. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California --
Dozens of local veterans will be boarding a plane Monday morning for the trip of a lifetime.

The whirlwind tour begins at 6:30 a.m. on Monday as the veterans and guardians participate in a procession through the Fresno-Yosemite International airport lobby. The flight leaves at 8:15 a.m. on Allegiant Air and arrives in Washington D.C. at 4:30 p.m.
The group will tour the U.S. Marine Memorial Iwo Jima, WWII Memorial, Navy Memorial, Vietnam and Korean War Memorials. They will also visit Arlington National Cemetery, see the Tomb of the Unknowns and witness the Changing of the Guard Ceremony.

Trip takes place from Monday through Wednesday. The flight will arrive home Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m. They will be greeted by a welcome home procession.
