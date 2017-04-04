China Peak officials expecting a busy Spring Break to cap off successful season

Now might be the best time of the year to hit the slopes at China Peak. The perfect snowpack combined with spring like temperatures-- you are likely to see riders wearing shorts or even going topless. We caught one guy working on his tan Tuesday afternoon."Realized it was a little too hot-- I was like, man, forget this, so I took my shirt off and yep now it feels pretty good," said Christopher Farnum, Fresno.Following consecutive dry years the entire mountain has remained opened all season to riders helping the resort's bottom line.According to China Peak CFO Debbie Neely, the resort is enjoying its busiest season in years thanks to a deep snowpack."We had four years of serious drought-- it was difficult to operate through those conditions. Last year was actually a good year too, but this year-- even more snow, more happy customers we couldn't ask for more."Customers will get more beginning next season; China Peak has plans to put more money back into the resort to enhance the rider experience.The major improvement scheduled for this summer will be turning chair lift 2 from a two sitter to a three sitter to help riders get up the mountain quicker."It's already in the works right now; it's actually getting fabricated at another location. As soon as we're closed you will start seeing trucks bringing in the towers, the chairs, everything. We will spend most of the summer putting that together," said Neely.A weekend storm in the forecast has officials giddy as they prepare for what is expected to be a packed spring break and cap what has already been a successful season on April 23rd.