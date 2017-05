EMBED >More News Videos Cinco de Mayo is typically celebrated with margaritas, tacos and lot of fun, and it's become more popular in the U.S. than in Mexico.

Cinco de Mayo is typically celebrated with margaritas, tacos and lot of fun, and it's become more popular in the U.S. than in Mexico.The day commemorates Mexico's victory over the French in the Battle of Puebla in 1862.That being said, the day is used to celebrate Mexican culture throughout the U.S. with bars and restaurants are gearing up for the big day.According to Forbes, Americans eat 81 million pounds of avocados on Cinco de Mayo.