City of Fresno crews working to repair potholes caused by storm

The constant wear and tear on Fresno city streets reaches a breaking point when the pavement gets a good soaking. A break in the weather allowed city crews to hit the road for repairs."When there's underlying problems then we get a big rain and the action of the water, heavy trucks going across it, just undermines the pavement and that creates the pothole that needs to be filled," said Scott Mozier, City of Fresno.As Fresno Public Works Director, Mozier said crews have been very busy surveying streets and filling potholes. The work is never-ending because the deep divots can be found in every city neighborhood."Really, a pothole is just a symptom of a greater problem and that the street's in need of major maintenance, meaning grinding the old deteriorated asphalt, repaving the street."Fresno residents can help the crews fill in those trouble spots. If you use the FresGO app on your smart phone you can actually help a crew find a pothole."It enables really online reporting. That comes to our one call center and gets dispatched that very same day," said Mozier.You can also call the hotlineto report potholes.As long as conditions are dry crews can get out to fix those road hazards.