Clovis horse therapy ranch asks for community help during storm season

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Heart of the Horse is a local horse therapy ranch in Clovis and they're looking for some heartfelt donations. Constant rain over the last couple weeks has flooded the property and forced the horses into stalls.
The director says he would much rather the horses be outside right now, but the muddy ground makes it too easy for them to injure themselves while simply walking or running around.
Days of non-stop rain have flooded their outdoor pens, causing their hooves to sink into the mud.
"Our horses are used to being out and running around," said Guy Adams, who runs the ranch.
Adams said the conditions are bad on the 20-acre property.
"If you look over here this is where the horses would reside during the day and at night, it's literally a swimming hole right now," he said.
Adams says rushing water from a culvert is making it worse and it's creating a problem he has never dealt with before.
"For the last six years we've been doing this we've had a few storms, but it never nailed us like this," he said.
But the bigger problem is the cost to house the horses inside the barn.
"We have to clean their stalls every day, two times," Adams explained. "And that's anywhere from $5 to $15. It's very expensive times, times 19. It adds up."
That is why the nonprofit organization is asking for donations to help provide the horses with bedding.
"Which is what we put on the floors to soak up their urine and such while they're in here," Adams said.
And they even need dirt and rocks to repair the pitted driveway. Adams says a donation of any size will make a difference as the steady rain forces their nearly 20 horses out of their preferred home.
And Adams says in just two weeks they've spent more than $2,000 on bedding.
For donation information see, http://heartofthehorses.org/donations