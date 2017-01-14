Community center renamed in honor of gold-winning Fresno Olympian

Southwest Fresno neighbors now have a new place to play and exercise with the opening of a new community center.Council member Oliver Baines III and the West Fresno Resource Center held the dedication Saturday with honorary guest and Olympic gold medalist Maxie L. Parks.The center is named after him to recognize his track and field accomplishments and devotion to the community."I will never put a tarnish on the name," Parks said. "I will never put a tarnish on the building, never put a tarnish on the community. I will continue to strive to be a role model for all our people our youth the young adults and each and every one of us."At the age of 25, Parks won an Olympic gold medal in the 1976 summer games.