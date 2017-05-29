FRESNO

Fallen heroes honored at annual Memorial Day gathering in West Central Fresno

Hundreds of graves donning the colors of the United States set as the backdrop for Monday's Day of Remembrance at the Veterans Liberty Cemetery in West Central Fresno. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Hundreds of graves donning the colors of the United States set as the backdrop for Monday's Day of Remembrance at the Veterans Liberty Cemetery in West Central Fresno. Dozens gathered to honor the brave men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

"Our Valley and our nation owe a debt of gratitude to the men and women who so selfishly answered the call of duty," said Jim Costa, (D) Fresno.

The annual Memorial Day event was hosted by the American Legion Post 4-- which saw a number of veterans and current service members in attendance. Congressman Costa also marked the day by honoring a local military member for his dedication to our great nation.

"A grateful nation can never say thank you enough."

Assemblyman Jim Patterson also paid respects to those who have died serving their country.

"Knowing that their lives might be put in danger, they did their duty-- that's heroism."

The late Henry Lemay was also honored during Monday's event. Lemay was known to many as the singing voice of Fresno's veterans-- he died in December at the age of 83.
