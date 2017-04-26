SOCIETY

Five things to know about Melania Trump

EMBED </>More News Videos

April 26 is Melania Trump's birthday. Here are five things you may not have known about the first lady. (The White House via AP)

April 26 is Melania Trump's birthday. Here are five things you may not have known about the model, businesswoman and first lady.

Melania was born in Slovenia in 1970. She didn't become a U.S. citizen until 2006, according to ABC News.

She is the first presidential spouse who wasn't born in the United States since Louisa Adams, the wife of John Quincy Adams.

Aside from being first lady, Melania also has diverse work and business experience. She is known for being a model, but she has "expanded into different areas of the fashion world and currently sells a line of jewelry and watches on QVC," ABC News said.
Related Topics:
societymelania trumpdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumppolitics
Load Comments
SOCIETY
'Patient Puppets' help sick kids make sense of their illnesses
Valley growers come to the aid of a Fresno farmer in need
Fresno's mayor planning to add more Shot Spotter technology in the city
Grey's Anatomy star hosts charity roping contest at Clovis Rodeo
More Society
Top Stories
Body of missing CSU Bakersfield woman found in the Tule River
Trump tax plan cuts top income tax rate from 39.6 to 35 percent, doubles amount taxpayers can deduct
Orange Cove double homicide suspect Jairo Mancilla pleads not guilty
1 killed after 2 pickup trucks and semi-truck collide on Highway 152
1 dead, 1 injured in Visalia shooting
Fresno's mayor planning to add more Shot Spotter technology in the city
VIDEO: Copper wire thief strikes again at Central Unified school
Show More
Man arrested in connection with two murders in Orange Cove
Police looking for man in connection with a theft at a business in East Central Fresno
19-year-old suspect accused of killing 83-year-old woman in Tulare County
Man kills infant daughter, himself on Facebook Live
Fresno nursing home owner sentenced for stealing thousands from patients trust funds
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Body of missing CSU Bakersfield woman found in the Tule River
Fresno's mayor planning to add more Shot Spotter technology in the city
VIDEO: Copper wire thief strikes again at Central Unified school
More Video