Folsom 5th grader's lunch time concerto wows the internet

A fifth grader from Folsom, California is becoming an internet sensation after a video was posted of him playing piano during lunch time.The video, posted to Folsom Cordova Unified School District Facebook page, shows 10-year-old Nathan Zhang at Theodore Judah Elementary tickling the ivories as classmates look on.According to school officials, Zhang has been playing piano since he was five-years-old and enjoys playing for an audience.Zhang said his best experience playing the piano was Carnegie Hall, in New York after winning an online contest in 2016.The Facebook video has so far been shared 225 times and has nearly 600 likes.