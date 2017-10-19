CALIFORNIA

Folsom 5th grader's lunch time concerto wows the internet

EMBED </>More Videos

A talented fifth grader is sharing his love of music with younger students at his California elementary school. (Courtesy: Folsom Cordova Unified School District) (WLS)

FOLSOM, Calif. (KFSN) --
A fifth grader from Folsom, California is becoming an internet sensation after a video was posted of him playing piano during lunch time.


The video, posted to Folsom Cordova Unified School District Facebook page, shows 10-year-old Nathan Zhang at Theodore Judah Elementary tickling the ivories as classmates look on.

According to school officials, Zhang has been playing piano since he was five-years-old and enjoys playing for an audience.

Zhang said his best experience playing the piano was Carnegie Hall, in New York after winning an online contest in 2016.

The Facebook video has so far been shared 225 times and has nearly 600 likes.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societypianochildrenviral videocalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CALIFORNIA
FBI warns Californians scam that involves a female caller screaming for help
Semi-truck accident causes major traffic backup on the Grapevine
Officer to Tahoe Bear: "Hey Big Boy, don't be breaking into any of those businesses."
Death toll from North Bay wildfires now at 42
More california
SOCIETY
Here's why your social media feed has turned purple
Fresno Mayor releases statement after the passing of Ambassador Phillip Sanchez
Halloween phobias you might have
Grandmother of five wins $1.2 million dollars from Scratchers ticket bought in Northeast Fresno
More Society
Top Stories
Former Fresno Adventist Academy teacher arrested on child molestation charges
Authorities released the name of the suspect shot and killed by Atwater police
New bill requires bartenders to receive training to help reduce drunk driving accidents
Video shows suspects firing rifles during carjacking in Texas
AB 326 requires salon professionals to recognize signs of domestic violence and abuse
Fresno man is caught in the wrong place at the wrong time
Former president of Mexico spoke out against the border wall and trumps anti trade agenda
Suspects accused of killing a Fresno barber pleaded 'not guilty' in court
Show More
Palmdale boy was forced to eat cat feces, brother testifies
Higher Ed: University offers marijuana degree
Police say the suspect in a Maryland office park shooting where 3 people were killed has been apprehended
Charred remains at Clovis shopping center, investigators look for clues
Lindsay High School student dies in crash on 'Todds Hill'
More News
Top Video
Former Fresno Adventist Academy teacher arrested on child molestation charges
Fulton Street Party Events
AB 326 requires salon professionals to recognize signs of domestic violence and abuse
New bill requires bartenders to receive training to help reduce drunk driving accidents
More Video