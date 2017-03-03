SOCIETY

Fresno Chaffee Zoo to hold naming contest for new-born baby rhino

Contest details for the calf have not been released by the zoo said the contest will begin soon. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno Chaffee Zoo will hold a contest to name its new-born rhino, according to the zoo.

Contest details for the calf have not been released, but the zoo said the contest will begin soon. The zoo said, "you'll have a chance to help name this rhino calf and help his wild counterparts from extinction at the same time. We'll post updates as we approach the beginning of the contest."

The zoo said the baby rhino is not yet on exhibit but will be on display in the next few weeks.
