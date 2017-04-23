Fresno County Sheriff's sergeant uses fitness to unite community

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --At first glance, you'd think it was a boot camp, but it's more of a community exercise for both the body and mind.
The man giving instructions isn't your ordinary trainer either. Tuong Ngo is a Fresno County Sheriff's Office correctional sergeant.
In 2008, he started the group for officers who wanted to workout and release stress.
"So, when I started doing that, a few years later we started having family members coming out," Ngo said.
But he then realized it could bring more than just officers coming together, so he randomly started inviting people like Ellie Velicescu.
"I was in the park one day exercising with my friends and Tuong said come on over and exercise with him and ever since then it's been like three years now I've been coming out every week," she exclaimed.
On Facebook, more than 200 fitness fans are collectively united at Clovis Community Fitness, and other officers are even taking part.
"A job like ours needs a stress reliever and this is it," Lt. Ned Barton explained. "And he's a great role model."
Whether you are new to working out or do it all the time, Ngo says there's a place here for you.
"The beautiful about this is our community coming together to have fun," Ngo said.
For more information about the group, click here.