SOCIETY

Fresno girl wins Scripps National Spelling Bee

(KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Ananya Vinay from Fresno has won the Scripps National Spelling bee.

The word Vinay spelled to win was "Marocain."

Vinay goes to Fugman Elementary in Clovis.

Stay with Action News for more on this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyscripps national spelling beespelling beefresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
City of Fresno and Fresno Unified creating spaces for kids to swim during summer
One local competitor in the Scripps National Spelling Bee moves to final round
Artists honor Cesar Chavez through murals
This girl is challenging stereotypes about cerebral palsy
More Society
Top Stories
Autopsy reveals woman found dead after Central Fresno house fire victim of homicide
Doctor determines Kori Muhammad incompetent to stand trial
Credit card breach at Chipotle impacting stores nationwide and in the Valley
Senator Feinstein visits Central Valley, criticizes President's decision to dump climate change policies
At least 36 dead in Philippine resort attack, suspect has killed himself
City leaders in Chowchilla planning for future with major development project
Madera County couple left picking up the pieces after renters turn home into drug house
Show More
Visalia teen faces murder charges after deadly hit and run
3 teens rescued from Kings River
Three day watering schedule begins in Fresno
Fresno Unified teachers say they are nowhere closer to reaching an agreement with school district
Fifth teen arrested in Visalia drug deal murder, three teens arraigned
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Obamas buy house they were renting in DC
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
More Photos