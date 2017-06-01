Today's Top Stories
Fresno girl wins Scripps National Spelling Bee
Fresno girl wins Scripps National Spelling Bee
Fresno girl wins Scripps National Spelling Bee
KFSN
(KFSN)
KFSN
Thursday, June 01, 2017 09:17PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Ananya Vinay from Fresno has won the Scripps National Spelling bee.
The word Vinay spelled to win was "Marocain."
Vinay goes to Fugman Elementary in Clovis.
Stay with Action News for more on this story.
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KFSN-TV Fresno