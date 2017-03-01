FRESNO STATE

Fresno State gifted 300,000 photos featuring Valley history

Fresno State on Tuesday received about 300,000 pictures taken by one of the Valley's most acclaimed photographers. (KFSN)

Fresno State on Tuesday received about 300,000 pictures taken by one of the Valley's most acclaimed photographers.

The Central Valley Community Foundation delivered a check to pay for the Howard K. Watkins photographic archive, which will be managed and preserved by the Henry Madden Library at Fresno State.

Watkins is Fresno's photo laureate; his large collection of photos started the day he began snapping pictures in the 1950's.

"I just have to give great thanks to the Central Valley Community Foundation and the Henry Madden Library for partnering with me, because if they had not this project would not exist and my kids and my grand kids could enjoy 300,000 photos but the public would not have much access."

Former Fresno Mayor Ashley Swearengin is now president and CEO of the Central Valley Community Foundation. She was on hand for Tuesday's partnership announcement.
