FRESNO STATE

Fresno State holds first ever Day of Giving campaign

EMBED </>More Videos

Bulldog pride is emanating through the Fresno State campus as they hold the first ever Day of Giving. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Bulldog pride is emanating through the Fresno State campus as they hold the first-ever Day of Giving.

The campaign is gearing up for 24 hours of online giving action beginning Thursday with campus and community spirit events like a bowling tournament, a Victor E. Bulldog III appearance, a concert and a crazy socks contest.
EMBED More News Videos

This one-day effort encourages alumni, friends, faculty, staff, parents and students to make a donation to one of Fresno State?s schools and colleges.



This one-day effort, with the theme "Time to Feed the D.O.G.," encourages alumni, friends, faculty, staff, parents, and students to make a donation to one of Fresno State's schools and colleges or the program of their choice during the midnight-to-midnight campaign on Nov. 2.

Click here to donate or learn more about the Day of Giving.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societydonationsfresno stateeducationfresnoFresno StateFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO STATE
Fresno's Catholic bishop sweating out game 7 of the World Series with fellow fans at Fresno State
Rock on! Dwayne Johnson takes special notice of Fresno State Student's costume
Fresno State received a large donation to expand the engineering department
'Dogs blowout Lobos 38-0 on homecoming
More fresno state
SOCIETY
How your input can improve the FAX Bus service
Clinton overpass now open
5 facts about daylight saving time
Hockey fan dresses as Zamboni for Halloween
More Society
Top Stories
2 people injured in mobile home fire near Tulare
6 people displaced after early morning house fire in Southwest Fresno
Police looking for suspects in fatal hit and run crash in Visalia
Astros beat Dodgers in game 7: Win first World Series title
Police release photo of person of interest wanted for shooting, killing 3 people in Colorado Walmart
Fans of both teams in the World Series packed bars all over the Central Valley to watch the big game
Fresno felon turned social media darling out of jail after pleading guilty
Students and faculty at Ahwanhee Middle School honor their beloved coach as a retirement surprise
Show More
Family rift could mean stronger case against man accused of murder, escaping Fresno Police
State of Education Luncheon Raises 35k for Scholarships
NYC terror suspect planned bigger attack involving Brooklyn Bridge
Tulare County dairies join first of its kind renewable energy project
Fresno's Catholic bishop sweating out game 7 of the World Series with fellow fans at Fresno State
More News
Top Video
2 people injured in mobile home fire near Tulare
6 people displaced after early morning house fire in Southwest Fresno
Police looking for suspects in fatal hit and run crash in Visalia
Police release photo of person of interest wanted for shooting, killing 3 people in Colorado Walmart
More Video