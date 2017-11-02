Fresno State holds first ever Day of Giving campaign

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=2595749" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This one-day effort encourages alumni, friends, faculty, staff, parents and students to make a donation to one of Fresno State?s schools and colleges.

Bulldog pride is emanating through the Fresno State campus as they hold the first-ever Day of Giving.The campaign is gearing up for 24 hours of online giving action beginning Thursday with campus and community spirit events like a bowling tournament, a Victor E. Bulldog III appearance, a concert and a crazy socks contest.This one-day effort, with the theme "Time to Feed the D.O.G.," encourages alumni, friends, faculty, staff, parents, and students to make a donation to one of Fresno State's schools and colleges or the program of their choice during the midnight-to-midnight campaign on Nov. 2.