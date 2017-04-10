FRESNO STATE

Fresno State students use spring break to serve community

Students will focus on three sites in Fresno including the San Joaquin River, Stone Soup and Discovery Center. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
For some college students, spring break is a time to have fun or sleep in. But for others, it's also a time for some Fresno State students to serve.

A youth camp at Stone Soup put on by Fresno State students was already a big hit on its opening day.

"It's pretty cool and fun," participant Espyn Moua said. "It's really exciting here."

"The mathematics and the science caught my eye," participant Billy Bang said. "My mom said do you want to sign up and I was like yeah."

Dozens of kids attended the camp put on by Fresno State students who chose an alternative spring break. The event focused on science technology engineering and math or STEM. During the camp, they'll integrate Hmong culture and technology.

"So, they're using something called the 'story quilt' and integrating that into technology using Google Draw so the children are using Google Draw to create their own story quilts as teams," executive director Lowell Ens said.

Marissa Gutierrez is one of the leaders and says putting on this camp is better than just focusing on herself.

"For me, it's just about getting to be involved in my community and getting to be part of something a little bit bigger a little bit more meaningful and having a positive impact," she said.

Fresno State students also rolled up their sleeves to help beautify the Discovery Center. They painted and spruced up the grounds.

"They were excited they were like, 'We need all the help we can get,'" team leader Jaira Vasquez said. "They've been working alongside us, and it's fun."

Students will focus on three sites in Fresno including the San Joaquin River, Stone Soup and Discovery Center. They'll work each day until Thursday. Many say they're learning and exploring in their own backyard.

This is 9th year students have participated in the alternative spring break, impacting communities here in the Valley.
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
