Fresno teen uses personal experience to raise awareness of LGBT bullying with billboard

A Valley teenager used his longtime struggle with bullying as a way to inspire others to make better choices.Sam Tith is a 17-year-old who attends Bullard High School and CART in Clovis.Tith's project was one of several submitted by students at CART as part of the school's advocacy project focusing on issues affecting teens. His was selected as the winner, and through a partnership with Fresno Pacific University, they were able to create a billboard as a way to raise awareness and advocate against LGBT bullying.Tith said it means so much to have the billboard up in front of his school and hopes it has an effect on the way his classmates treat others.The billboard will remain on display for the next 30 days.