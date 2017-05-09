How you can help feed hungry children in your community

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --The Community Food Bank serves more than 280,000 people each month in five Central Valley counties -- Fresno, Madera, Kings, Tulare, and Kern.
They say 100,000 of those clients are children.
On Tuesday morning, volunteers gathered to stuff backpacks for school children. The backpack program serves nine Central Valley schools. All of the children are hand selected to participate in the program as they have been identified as being at risk of not eating over the weekend without the backpacks.
In addition to the backpack program Community Food Bank provides food to school pantries including Fresno High, Fresno State Student Cupboard, College of the Sequoias.
If you would like to help, currently WalMart has a campaign drive where shoppers can donate at the register. That money will go directly to help the Community Food Bank.
You can also visit www.communityfoodbank.net to donate. They say every $1 you give provides food for seven meals for hungry children.