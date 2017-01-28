Kids construction competition held in Fresno

Introducing the basics of construction took a whole new meaning for dozens of students in Fresno County Saturday.Roughly 40 students from grades one through six participated in the annual Block Kids Competition at American Union Elementary School. Each student is tasked with coming up with their own design and constructing a project through blocks and other materials.They are later interviewed by judges or review their work.The National Association of Women in Construction put on the event and is part of their effort to educate students about future opportunities in the workforce.