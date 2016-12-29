TULARE COUNTY

Kingsburg wine bar to open second location in Downtown Visalia
EMBED </>More News Videos

Wine lovers in the South Valley will soon have a new venue where they can indulge in their favorite reds and whites. (KFSN)

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Wine lovers in the South Valley will soon have a new venue where they can indulge in their favorite reds and whites.

Blend Wine Room is located on main street in Downtown Visalia, next to Midtown Sports.

This is the second location for Blend, the other being in Kingsburg. Both locations function as a wine bar and tasting room, where you can buy wine by the glass or bottle.

Blend Wine Room's owner says there will be some more food options in Visalia, including flatbreads and bread boards.

"It's been working (in Kingsburg) for 5 years so we thought why not try it in Visalia?" she said. "They don't have a wine bar, at least not like what we have. So we thought that would work here in the downtown."

The owners of Blend hope to have a soft opening next Friday and then a grand opening sometime after that.
