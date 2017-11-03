LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Las Vegas massacre survivor, Jessica Milam's health update

24-year-old Jessica Milam from Sanger is spending a little longer in the hospital after being critically injured in the Las Vegas Shooting. (KFSN)

24-year-old Jessica Milam from Sanger is spending a little longer in the hospital after being critically injured in the Las Vegas Shooting.

Her father tells Action News the hospital is waiting for the results of an x-ray, which means she will not be getting released today as expected.

It is not yet known how much longer she will have to stay but he says Jessica is feeling great and is disappointed to not be heading home yet.

When she is finally released, she and her family will be driving home. Since doctors have ordered her not to fly for 30 days.
