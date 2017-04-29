LATINO LIFE

Latino Life: 22,000 people wait for an organ transplant in California

Aired Sunday, April 30, 2017
April is National Donate Life Month, a time to reflect on the lives healed through organ and tissue donation. Thanks to the generosity of donors and their families, thousands of people get a second chance at life every year.

Donor Network West heals lives through organ and tissue donation. They connect donors to recipients, because every donation is a generous, powerful gift that can save and heal the life of someone in need.

There are 22,000 people waiting for an organ transplant in California, of which 1,000 live in Fresno County. Every day, 22 people in the U.S. die waiting for an organ that didn't come in time.

40 % of those waiting for an organ transplant in California are Latinos, the largest ethnic group on the wait list.
Have a conversation about donation with your loved ones and register as organ and tissue donor at the DMV or at www.DonorNetworkWest.org

GUESTS: Marcella Corona/ Senior Community Development Liaison, Donor Network West and German Amezcua/Donor father and Donate Life Ambassador with Donor Network West

Donor Network West

888.570.9400
Español: 800.588.0024
www.DonorNetworkWest.org
www.DonorNetworkWest.org/Espanol

