LATINO LIFE

Latino Life

Aired Sunday, January 14, 2017
EMBED </>More News Videos

Farmworker Appreciation Day - January 27 is Farmworker Appreciation Day. Workers are encouraged to attend a resource fair which includes information on safety, worker's rights and career training.

Proteus and Employment Development Department are partnering with other agencies for this special day. It's a free event.

Farmworker Appreciation Day
Friday, January 27
9AM-2PM
1417 3rd Street
Mendota
(559) 285-0424 or (559) 473-4489

EMBED </>More News Videos

Empty Bowls Project - The Merced County Community Action Agency works to help those living in poverty.

MCCAA will be hosting its sixth annual Empty Bowl Project to fight hunger in Merced County on Thursday, February 2, 2017, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Merced (500 Buena Vista Drive, Merced, CA 95348.)

For a donation of $20.00, participants will receive a bowl of gourmet soup, bread, and a handcrafted bowl to keep as a reminder of all the people who are hungry in our community. Community members come together to paint the bowls that will be used at the Empty Bowl dinner.

All proceeds from this event will be used to feed the homeless at our "D" Street Homeless Shelter, which operates 365 days a year and provides 50 emergency shelter beds each night. Over 18,000 meals per year are served at our "D" Street Homeless Shelter.

Empty Bowls Project
Thursday, February 2
5pm-7:30pm
(209) 381-5221
www.mercedcaa.org

EMBED </>More News Videos

Kids Cafe - Fresno County Office of Education opens Kids Café. It will help special needs students with job training.

EMBED </>More News Videos

Rush for Rosca - Local bakeries were kept busy baking Rosca De Reyes. The delicious bread is used to mark the Day of Epiphany or Three Kings Day.

Community Events

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration
Monday, January 16
March from Fresno City Hall to Fresno Convention Center

March begins at 10 a.m.
Commemoration Program begins at 11 a.m.

Black History Month Celebration Banquet
Saturday, February 4
6 p.m.
DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel
(559) 544-1857

Omar Nare
Wine and Nuevo Mariachi in the Penthouse
Saturday, February 11
The Grand on Ten
Downtown Fresno
www.adelantemujer.net
Related Topics:
societylatino lifeabc30 community
Load Comments
LATINO LIFE
Latino Life
Latino Life
Latino Life
Latino Life
More latino life
SOCIETY
Basketball game turns into an emotional tribute for teen killed in accident near Oakhurst
Fresno crews work to fix pothole problems after storm
Getting a license to drive a truck or a bus is now taking longer
Longtime Madera County organic farm will live on thanks to community food system
More Society
Top Stories
Armed robbers steal cash, assault employees at Visalia massage parlor
Basketball game turns into an emotional tribute for teen killed in accident near Oakhurst
1-year-old son of correctional officer killed after sister accidentally shoots him with handgun
Infant abducted from hospital 18 years ago found alive
Man dies after crashing car into canal near Sanger
Crews in Fresno working hard to clean up after storm
Crews working to clear Highway 59 after heavy storms shut down roads
Show More
AZ trooper shot in ambush attack; Good Samaritan kills gunman
Not so fast, drought may cause continuing concerns
MAP: Widespread flooding reported on the east side of Fresno and Clovis
Marijuana in California: What's legal, what isn't now?
2 Tower of Power band members hit by train in Oakland
More News
Photos
Major storm moves through Central California
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
More Photos