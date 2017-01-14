Proteus and Employment Development Department are partnering with other agencies for this special day. It's a free event.
Farmworker Appreciation Day
Friday, January 27
9AM-2PM
1417 3rd Street
Mendota
(559) 285-0424 or (559) 473-4489
MCCAA will be hosting its sixth annual Empty Bowl Project to fight hunger in Merced County on Thursday, February 2, 2017, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Merced (500 Buena Vista Drive, Merced, CA 95348.)
For a donation of $20.00, participants will receive a bowl of gourmet soup, bread, and a handcrafted bowl to keep as a reminder of all the people who are hungry in our community. Community members come together to paint the bowls that will be used at the Empty Bowl dinner.
All proceeds from this event will be used to feed the homeless at our "D" Street Homeless Shelter, which operates 365 days a year and provides 50 emergency shelter beds each night. Over 18,000 meals per year are served at our "D" Street Homeless Shelter.
Empty Bowls Project
Thursday, February 2
5pm-7:30pm
(209) 381-5221
www.mercedcaa.org
Community Events
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration
Monday, January 16
March from Fresno City Hall to Fresno Convention Center
March begins at 10 a.m.
Commemoration Program begins at 11 a.m.
Black History Month Celebration Banquet
Saturday, February 4
6 p.m.
DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel
(559) 544-1857
Omar Nare
Wine and Nuevo Mariachi in the Penthouse
Saturday, February 11
The Grand on Ten
Downtown Fresno
www.adelantemujer.net
latino life
