Latino Life

- January 27 is Farmworker Appreciation Day. Workers are encouraged to attend a resource fair which includes information on safety, worker's rights and career training.Proteus and Employment Development Department are partnering with other agencies for this special day. It's a free event.Farmworker Appreciation DayFriday, January 279AM-2PM1417 3rd StreetMendota(559) 285-0424 or (559) 473-4489- The Merced County Community Action Agency works to help those living in poverty.MCCAA will be hosting its sixth annual Empty Bowl Project to fight hunger in Merced County on Thursday, February 2, 2017, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Merced (500 Buena Vista Drive, Merced, CA 95348.)For a donation of $20.00, participants will receive a bowl of gourmet soup, bread, and a handcrafted bowl to keep as a reminder of all the people who are hungry in our community. Community members come together to paint the bowls that will be used at the Empty Bowl dinner.All proceeds from this event will be used to feed the homeless at our "D" Street Homeless Shelter, which operates 365 days a year and provides 50 emergency shelter beds each night. Over 18,000 meals per year are served at our "D" Street Homeless Shelter.Empty Bowls ProjectThursday, February 25pm-7:30pm(209) 381-5221- Fresno County Office of Education opens Kids Café. It will help special needs students with job training.- Local bakeries were kept busy baking Rosca De Reyes. The delicious bread is used to mark the Day of Epiphany or Three Kings Day.Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. CelebrationMonday, January 16March from Fresno City Hall to Fresno Convention CenterMarch begins at 10 a.m.Commemoration Program begins at 11 a.m.Black History Month Celebration BanquetSaturday, February 46 p.m.DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel(559) 544-1857Omar NareWine and Nuevo Mariachi in the PenthouseSaturday, February 11The Grand on TenDowntown Fresno