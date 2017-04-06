Local group of Sikh children came together to greet and educate families in their communities

Two-hundred knocks, flyer drops, and door to door visits later and a group of local kids have halfway completed a two day ground campaign by the Fresno Sikh community to get to know their neighbors.Fifty students are canvassing neighborhoods near their youth center on Herndon and Polk."We've been here over 60 years, but a lot of people don't know who we are," said Kamaljit Kaur, organizer.They are handing out bags of candy with small flyers outlining five basic facts about their religion."I think it's a great thing the kids are going through here, because I don't know anything about it," said Kathy Montelon, neighbor.The initiative began three years ago when someone brutally assaulted an elderly Sikh man in Southeast Fresno; across the county, other Sikhs have been targeted."A month ago, a man was attacked in Kent, Washington. He was attacked in his driveway-- he was washing his car doing an everyday chore," said Kaur.Organizers said the effect of these meet and greets are immediate, answering questions some people may have about their turbans and beards."I think it puts a human face with ideas, it's a way to make it more real and personal," said Mary Kate Legaspi, neighbor.The walks may end Thursday but kids say the distance between them and their neighbors will feel a lot closer than before.