FRESNO

Local group of Sikh children came together to greet and educate families in their communities

EMBED </>More News Videos

Two-hundred knocks, flyer drops, and door to door visits later and a group of local kids have halfway completed a two day ground campaign. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Two-hundred knocks, flyer drops, and door to door visits later and a group of local kids have halfway completed a two day ground campaign by the Fresno Sikh community to get to know their neighbors.

Fifty students are canvassing neighborhoods near their youth center on Herndon and Polk.

"We've been here over 60 years, but a lot of people don't know who we are," said Kamaljit Kaur, organizer.

They are handing out bags of candy with small flyers outlining five basic facts about their religion.

"I think it's a great thing the kids are going through here, because I don't know anything about it," said Kathy Montelon, neighbor.

The initiative began three years ago when someone brutally assaulted an elderly Sikh man in Southeast Fresno; across the county, other Sikhs have been targeted.

"A month ago, a man was attacked in Kent, Washington. He was attacked in his driveway-- he was washing his car doing an everyday chore," said Kaur.

Organizers said the effect of these meet and greets are immediate, answering questions some people may have about their turbans and beards.

"I think it puts a human face with ideas, it's a way to make it more real and personal," said Mary Kate Legaspi, neighbor.

The walks may end Thursday but kids say the distance between them and their neighbors will feel a lot closer than before.
Related Topics:
societyfresnogood newsneighborhoodFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Police look for suspect after 1 person killed in shooting in Southeast Fresno
Clinton overpass on Highway 99 in Fresno to close for 6 months
Grizzlies celebrate 20th anniversary in Fresno
Officials want Grizzlies fans to plan accordingly for construction in Downtown Fresno
More fresno
SOCIETY
Farmers worried about farm worker shortage as the busy season approaches
Watch this student's 'La La Land' promposal for Emma Stone
ABC30 Community
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM | April the giraffe ready to give birth
More Society
Top Stories
Police look for suspect after 1 person killed in shooting in Southeast Fresno
Clinton overpass on Highway 99 in Fresno to close for 6 months
Farmers worried about farm worker shortage as the busy season approaches
Investigators look for suspects who used fake checks to steal from Sanger Unified
Central Unified graffiti threat suspect has been arrested, booked on felony charge
Visalia teacher takes down confederate flag after mother of student speaks up
Visalia authorities investigating Greyhound Bus fire in downtown
Show More
State: Illegal seafood network uncovered in Houston
Mountain View baby girl found safe after AMBER Alert
Trump adds Rick Perry to National Security Council
Fresno PD need help identifying woman found wandering in Fresno County
Man dies trying to eat doughnut in shop's eating challenge
More News
Top Video
Clinton overpass on Highway 99 in Fresno to close for 6 months
Investigators look for suspects who used fake checks to steal from Sanger Unified
Farmers worried about farm worker shortage as the busy season approaches
Sports Report: April 5, 2017
More Video