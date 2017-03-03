Long time Southern California Edison employee who recently passed away honored in Exeter

A 37-year employee of Southern California Edison was honored Friday.Roger Taylor passed away about a year and a half ago-- not long after retiring from the company. He grew up in the South Valley and went to Fresno State before joining Southern California Edison where he spent many years at the Big Creek Hydro Plant.Taylor's co-workers, friends, and family honored him at the Exeter Historical Museum. They dedicated a 1,400 pound decommissioned transformer in his name."He had vast knowledge of not just the company and the project, but of everything. He could get up and speak extemporaneously on various subjects, very intelligent person," said Paula Taylor, Roger Taylor's wife.Taylor's wife said her husband touched many lives, and treated everyone with the same respect.