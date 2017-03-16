MADERA COUNTY

Madera County couple tie Guinness World Record after their Nigerian Dwarf Goat gives birth

While some could argue popcorn the Nigerian Dwarf goat has a shot at cutest baby goat of all she and her siblings can tie the record for largest goat liter.

MADERA COUNTY (KFSN) --
The Guinness Book is home to thousands of records. While some could argue popcorn the Nigerian Dwarf goat has a shot at cutest baby goat of all she and her siblings can tie the record for largest goat liter.

"Garth and I joked she's looking like she'll have more than two, she might have three, and were like, 'we can handle that,'" said Kaitlyn Richards, Madera County.

Typically Nigerian Dwarf goats like Spice have two to three kids-- losing only one of six is rare.

"It was real touch and go in the beginning you know, my vet even told me he wouldn't be surprised if a couple more wouldn't," said Kaitlyn.

Kaitlyn and her husband Garth first started raising goats after their boys developed a dairy intolerance. But Spice and her roomie have turned into much more than a source of calcium.

"It's a pretty intimate thing for this animal to provide such a vital source of vitamins and nutrients for your own children-- you can't help but build a comradery," said Kaitlyn.

Kaitlyn and Garth have already reached out to the Guinness Book of World Records and now it is a 12 week wait to find out if they tied the record.

Anyone interested in adopting two of the doelings contact the Richards' at worldrecordgoats@gmail.com.
