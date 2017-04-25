Mass held at Fresno church to honor victims of shooting spree and motel shooting

One week to the day after three men were shot and killed nearby a church in Downtown Fresno, Father Michael Andrade dedicated the noontime mass to the victims.The three who died last Tuesday were Mark Gassett, David Jackson, and Zackary Randalls and the first victim Carl Williams who was killed by the same alleged gunman on April 13th."As a cathedral community, especially being here in Downtown Fresno, we wanted to do something to express our solidarity with the community and express our sadness over what's taken place-- especially for the four victims, for their families, and then those members of our faith community who work at Catholic Charities," said Father Andrade.Teresa Dominguez Chancellor of the Fresno Catholic Diocese said the mass was a way to unite the community."There's such a great need for people to draw together for comfort and strength and encouragement."For Parishioner Cathy Frye it provided a bit of comfort."I just felt very peaceful and happy to be here. I just felt I was joined with the feeling of love in this community. For the victims and their families, we pray also for the perpetrator."Forgiveness for the man accused of these crimes, Kori Mohammed, was also part of the message."Our Lord Jesus Christ tells us that forgiveness is really the only thing that can break the cycle of hatred and violence and revenge and all of those things," said Father Andrade.The ceremony was part of the regular noontime mass at St. John's Cathedral, it was not advertised and about 60 people attended.