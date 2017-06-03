SOCIETY

Memorial monument for Valley vets coming soon to Coarsegold

EMBED </>More Videos

A lot of military families live in the mountain town and now they'll have somewhere close for an emotional connection. (KFSN)

By
COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KFSN) --
Travelers heading to Yosemite National Park through the Central Valley will soon have a new sight to see.

With the kick of a few shovels, a new honor for Valley veterans began. Caring Veterans of America will build a Veterans Memorial Monument on a corner of Coarsegold.

A lot of military families live in the mountain town and now they'll have somewhere close for an emotional connection.

"But my suspicion is that Veteran's Day, Memorial Day, Fourth of July and other days their families will come here, praying for their loved ones while at the same time surrounded by a veterans network that understands," Lt. Col. David Hall said.

The monument will go up at a busy intersection along Highway 41 as evidenced by an interruption in the groundbreaking ceremony. And that's partly by design.

Coarsegold often flashes by for visitors headed to Yosemite, and now they'll all see the monument.

"So that everybody riding up and down on this road in those Control I buses from Germany and Japan and China can go, 'Hey, this is one of those little American towns you see in all the movies where the people really are patriotic and really care about their veterans,'" resident David Linn said.

The monument could be finished within the next couple months.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysocietymadera countyveteransCoarsegold
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Pride parade draws thousands to Fresno's Tower District
National Spelling Bee champion Ananya Vinay talks about her future
Student's viral poem asks 'Why am I not good enough?'
Selma teen on a mission to help foster children
More society
SOCIETY
Pride parade draws thousands to Fresno's Tower District
National Spelling Bee champion Ananya Vinay talks about her future
Central Valley ministry took to the streets hoping to save those impacted by prostitution and drugs
New farmers markets headed to your neighborhood
More Society
Top Stories
Terror attacks at and around London Bridge leave multiple injured
11-year-old girl, man injured in Northwest Fresno shooting
3.5-magnitude earthquake strikes in Kern County
Suspected DUI driver blows red light in front of Madera Police officer, authorities say
Auto shop catches fire in East-Central Fresno
Athletes try to keep cool during Track and Field Championships at Buchanan High
Fresno Police say multi-day gang sweep yielding results
Show More
One person killed, one injured, after hitting tree near Kerman
Man found dead in pool in Northeast Fresno
Central Valley ministry took to the streets hoping to save those impacted by prostitution and drugs
Brown water solution in Oakhurst underway with construction of new water treatment facility
Homicide investigation underway after body found in London, Tulare County
More News
Top Video
11-year-old girl, man injured in Northwest Fresno shooting
Suspected DUI driver blows red light in front of Madera Police officer, authorities say
Auto shop catches fire in East-Central Fresno
Athletes try to keep cool during Track and Field Championships at Buchanan High
More Video