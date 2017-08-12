FRESNO

Migrant Day event held in Downtown Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

The event provided parent education and involvement to increase the academic achievement of their children. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno County Superintendent of Schools hosted their annual Migrant Day in Downtown Fresno.

Close to 200 guests attended the event, including adults and children from various school districts in Fresno County.

The event provided parent education and involvement to increase the academic achievement of their children.

Workshops will focus on nutrition, education, hands-on art activities and family leadership.

The students also received backpacks for the upcoming school year.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societysocietyfresnoFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Fresno Unified board holds private meeting to decide future superintendent
Gunfire strikes apartment complex near Fresno State
Hundreds of free backpacks handed out to Fresno kids just in time for school year
Pest control group working to curb rise of disease-carrying mosquitoes in Fresno
More fresno
SOCIETY
Hundreds of free backpacks handed out to Fresno kids just in time for school year
Woman goes into labor just before wedding ceremony
Boy made Wildwood City fire chief before he loses eyesight
VR game truck lets Valley residents experience exciting new worlds
More Society
Top Stories
Officials say 3 deaths linked to violent protest in Charlottesville
Store manager injured during robbery at southeast Fresno El Pollo Loco
2 police personnel dead after helicopter crashes near VA rally
Pest control group working to curb rise of disease-carrying mosquitoes in Fresno
Gunfire strikes apartment complex near Fresno State
Fresno Unified board holds private meeting to decide future superintendent
Fresno lawyer arrested for alleged child sex crimes
Cannabis company prepares to transform CA town
Show More
Growing number of civil rights groups calling for FUSD Board President to resign
Rising number of burglars using AC window units to force way into Valley homes
Judge throws out DJ's case against Taylor Swift
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2015 murder
Deadly Central Fresno shooting may have been in self-defense, police say
More News
Top Video
Store manager injured during robbery at southeast Fresno El Pollo Loco
Pest control group working to curb rise of disease-carrying mosquitoes in Fresno
Fresno lawyer arrested for alleged child sex crimes
Growing number of civil rights groups calling for FUSD Board President to resign
More Video