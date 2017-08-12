Migrant Day event held in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --The Fresno County Superintendent of Schools hosted their annual Migrant Day in Downtown Fresno.
Close to 200 guests attended the event, including adults and children from various school districts in Fresno County.
The event provided parent education and involvement to increase the academic achievement of their children.
Workshops will focus on nutrition, education, hands-on art activities and family leadership.
The students also received backpacks for the upcoming school year.