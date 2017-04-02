Nonprofit incubator opens in Downtown Fresno

Leaders at a new nonprofit incubator are already looking toward the future on their grand opening day.Common Space is a company that helps nonprofit organizations foster and grow. They currently house two charitable groups, an LGBT+ program and a monthly homeless meal distribution program.Founder Justin Kamimoto says they hope to house eight companies next year."So, this is our prototype, and what we're doing today is really touring people of our idea," he said. "We have our floor plans up on the wall but what we're really saying is when you stand in our lobby picture this and times it by five."Kamimoto says the goal is to help anyone with an idea to better the community create a non-profit.To learn more, contact their leadership team.