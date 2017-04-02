BUSINESS

Nonprofit incubator opens in Downtown Fresno

EMBED </>More News Videos

Common Space is a company that helps nonprofit organizations foster and grow, and they hope to house eight companies next year. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Leaders at a new nonprofit incubator are already looking toward the future on their grand opening day.

Common Space is a company that helps nonprofit organizations foster and grow. They currently house two charitable groups, an LGBT+ program and a monthly homeless meal distribution program.

Founder Justin Kamimoto says they hope to house eight companies next year.

"So, this is our prototype, and what we're doing today is really touring people of our idea," he said. "We have our floor plans up on the wall but what we're really saying is when you stand in our lobby picture this and times it by five."

Kamimoto says the goal is to help anyone with an idea to better the community create a non-profit.

To learn more, contact their leadership team.
Related Topics:
societybusinessnonprofitfresnoFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
Fresno laser tag center shuts down to make way for high-speed rail
April Fools' Day jokes from brands and businesses
Apple turns 41 years old today
Visalia businesses feel targeted by Tulare County man filing dozens of ADA lawsuits
More business
SOCIETY
Thousands complete California Classic in Downtown Fresno
Central Unified students honored at Janessa Ramirez Scholarship Dinner
Comic fans flock to FresCon Comic Convention at Fresno State
Fresno man with inoperable brain tumors crosses California Classic off bucket list
More Society
Top Stories
Fresno pit bull rescued after being mauled by other dogs
Highway 46 crash leaves two from Coalinga dead, police say
President Trump OKs federal aid following California storms
Divers find more body parts in search for missing California woman
Good Samaritans rescue family after suspected DUI crash in Tulare County
Family of 12 displaced after fire breaks out at Southwest Fresno home
Fresno woman allegedly stabbed by own son inside home
Show More
Woman told to stop calling 911 found fatally shot
Officials: ISIS found a way to hide bombs in laptops
Hundreds of Valley churches team up to throw Fresno CityFest
Central Unified students honored at Janessa Ramirez Scholarship Dinner
Rep. Devin Nunes returns to the Valley amid controversy in Washington
More News
Top Video
Fresno pit bull rescued after being mauled by other dogs
Family of 12 displaced after fire breaks out at Southwest Fresno home
Fresno woman allegedly stabbed by own son inside home
President Trump OKs federal aid following California storms
More Video