Oakland Raiders booster club embodies culture of giving

It's a big weekend for the Raider Nation as QB Connor Cook gets ready to lead the Silver and Black to victory in their matchup against Houston.Central Valley fans are sporting their true colors as the rookie quarterback and the Oakland Raiders get ready to take on the Texans in Houston."His first game ever starting and it's going to be a playoff game, but the Raiders are known for making history on all different types of occasions," said Albert Deluna, who is the president of Knights of the Shield.Deluna says he hopes to see his team play the Patriots, but he's taking things one game at a time.As for why the officially sanctioned Oakland Raiders Booster Club isn't joining their Houston chapter for the wildcard matchup, Deluna said "we didn't think we were going to Houston. We thought we were going to have a bye and play in Oakland, but, you know, any given Sunday that's why they play the game. We didn't think the Denver game was going to turn out that way."Knights of the Shield meets every first Friday of the month and spends game days during the season at Yosemite Falls Cafe. When they're not cheering on the Silver and Black, they're donning it while hosting a number of blood drives, walks and doing outreach with nonprofits."We're families that just like giving back," Deluna said.Even though the Knights of the Shield are going to catch the game in Bakersfield, Derek Carr's hometown, the owner of Yosemite Falls Cafe says they are ready for a crowd."We have the happy hour going on at the bar," owner Fidel Bonilla said. "We have appetizers. We have this whole banquet for them which is up to 180 people right here, so we should be having fun.Bonilla says their four locations plus the High Sierra Grill are getting game day ready. With TV's surrounding the cafe, he says any seats the best seat in the house."We're a family restaurant," he said. "So, they can bring their kids. We have everything for them starting from breakfast to dinner."