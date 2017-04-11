Officials say Fulton Mall opening to traffic still a few months away

Fans enjoying Fresno Grizzlies games were surprised to see the changes on Fulton Street-- the streetscape now features new lights and trees."There were actually a lot of people in the area in the southern couple of blocks. After the game they were walking around and looking at the new improvements so it was kind of exciting to see the lighting and everything in place," said Randall Morrison, Deputy City Engineer.Time-lapse video of the $23-million project shows how the Fulton Mall gradually transformed from a pedestrian mall built in 1964 to a present day street almost ready for public use.A wet winter and spring caused crews to lose more than 25 work days but they have been busy trying to pave a path down Fulton Street."It's really starting to take shape and look like what we planned. A lot of details are coming into play," said Morrison.The outer blocks on Fulton to the south and north are almost complete, but the middle section still needs to be demolished and re-built.Businesses like China Express have suffered because the construction work has made it tough for customers to get around the fenced off areas."My business drop down a lot, like 75 to 80-percent. Before we were very busy," said Qiuyue Grier, restaurant owner.Work crews will grab a bite but Grier hopes the lunch crowd dramatically improves when the street is opened up to traffic this summer."The people can park in front. We have a lot of new parking now so hopefully we'll get a lot of business."The city expects Fulton Street to be ready in July.The wet weather has done more good than harm around the Valley, but it could cause more delays in the Fulton Street project.