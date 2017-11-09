Old Cosmo restaurant demolition begins

Demolition of the old Cosmopolitan restaurant that once stood at Fresno and G Street for decades will take place Thursday.The Lanfranco family opened the bar back in 1933 and closed it in June of last year. The family then moved the Cosmo to Ventura and O Street one month later.The demolition of the former location is scheduled to last approximately two weeks.The work is part of the first 32-mile stretch of High-Speed Rail between Avenue 19 in Madera County and East American Avenue in Fresno County.