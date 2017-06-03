Olive Garden looking to hire nearly 100 as Northwest Fresno location set to open late June

Olive Garden is still looking to hire close to 100 people at its newest location in northwest Fresno.The restaurant is gearing up to open later this month and hosted a hiring event Saturday where walk-in interviews were held.Applications were accepted between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., and because of the turnout, the restaurant plans to extend the event into Sunday.Olive Garden is looking to hire for all its positions - everything from bussers to waiters.The new location is expected to open June 26th.