Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Central Unified graffiti threat suspect has been arrested, school district says
Mountain View baby girl found safe after AMBER Alert
Winter Storm Watch
CALIFORNIA
PHOTOS: 2 bald eagles take up residence near Milpitas school
KGO
Wednesday, April 05, 2017 01:45PM
MILPITAS, Calif. --
Two bald eagles have taken up residence near Curtner Elementary School in Milpitas and photographers have been flocking to the spot to get the perfect picture.
Click here
for Jonathan Bloom's full report.
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
