CALIFORNIA

PHOTOS: 2 bald eagles take up residence near Milpitas school

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Bald eagles are photographed near Curtner Elementary School in Milpitas, Calif. (Photo by Stan Szeto Photography)</span></div>
MILPITAS, Calif. --
Two bald eagles have taken up residence near Curtner Elementary School in Milpitas and photographers have been flocking to the spot to get the perfect picture.

