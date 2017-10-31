HALLOWEEN

'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween costume contest: See the elaborate, inventive creations

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div></div>
When it comes time to dress up for Halloween, you could put on something generic, or you could spend weeks on a DIY costume and sign up for Live with Kelly and Ryan's costume contest.

Audience members put their creative juices into the creations they showed off as they lined up outside the studio in New York City. Costumes ranged from the elaborate (a caterpillar that changes into a butterfly) to the clever (a "waste" of time).

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest have also been preparing for the show for weeks. Over the course of the special, they wear more than 70 costumes including Game of Thrones and The Handmaid's Tale.


Check out highlights from the audience costumes in the gallery above.
