MADERA COUNTY

Prep work begins for 65th Coarsegold Rodeo after organizer switch

EMBED </>More News Videos

The family that owns the rodeo grounds decided to keep the tradition going after the previous non-profit announced it would not put on the annual event. (KFSN)

By
COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KFSN) --
Crews are breaking in the new dirt for the Coarsegold Rodeo Friday, but the riding and roping almost didn't happen at the arena this year.

"The decision to keep it going was, I believe, definitely the right decision," said Tanner Tweed, who is the Coarsegold Rodeo organizer. "This community wants this rodeo. It's had it for a long time and it wants to see it going."

Tweed runs the Coarsegold Rodeo. His family owns the grounds and decided to keep the tradition going after the previous non-profit announced it would not put on the annual event.

Coarsegold chamber president Diane Boland said that group will now put on "Gold Rush Days" at the village that same weekend.

"I see nothing but benefit for the town," she said. "I think if you have something going on here, every restaurant in town will do well. The grocery store will pick up a little business, and the rodeo grounds will do spectacular since they've done all the remodeling."

Since deciding to take on the rodeo, Tweed and volunteers have been working around the clock at the arena and the entire grounds.

"We'll have a fully functioning bathroom, we're doing a complete remodel of our arena new bucking chutes, new announcer booths, new panels instead of the chain link fence," he exclaimed. "We're working on the dirt, we're bringing in new sand."

As far as the actual event, organizers say cowboys and cowgirls will take center stage, but their goal is to provide entertainment for the whole family.

"We're going to have petting zoos, food booths, lots of activities for kids, we're going to have a dance, a live band," Tweed said. "It'll be something everybody of every age can enjoy."

Grounds manager Chloe Ferguson has been coming to the rodeo since she was small. She says they'll be opening up the rodeo to school children for a special day.

"We're doing everything bigger this year so our heritage days is going to go from 500 kids to hopefully 800 kids," she said.

Tweed says this rodeo provides a unique view of the action and scenery.

"The scenery is amazing, I mean we have snow-capped mountains and we're out in the country, not in the city," he said. "So if you're in Clovis or Fresno, this is a great way to come up and get a breath of fresh air and get out of the city."

It's a mountain tradition that will now celebrate its 65th year with a new chapter.

This year's event will benefit the Coarsegold Community Center. The Coarsegold Rodeo runs May 6 and 7.
Related Topics:
societysocietymadera countyCoarsegold
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MADERA COUNTY
Madera County Sheriff's Office cautioning off road drivers about deep holes caused by recent rain
Loggers from across the country converging on Oakhurst after historic levels of dying trees
Madera County mother charged in deadly accidental shooting of 1-year-old son makes first court appearance
Members of a non-profit animal rescue organization asking the city of Madera for help
More madera county
SOCIETY
Fresno Chaffee Zoo to hold naming contest for new-born baby rhino
Two zoos team up to nurse a baby giraffe back to health
30th annual Bowl for Kids' Sake kicking off at bowling lanes across the Valley
Man who doesn't know how to swim rescues boy in hotel pool
More Society
Top Stories
Valley Republicans skeptical of positive of High-Speed Rail report
Fire at home in Central Fresno being investigated
Man killed by DUI driver in Northwest Fresno, police say
Local political leaders pushing to get funding for Temperance Flats project
Fresno Police pull over stolen car during crackdown, find drugs, guns, and counterfeit money
Man in his 70's hit by car in Central Fresno
Loggers from across the country converging on Oakhurst after historic levels of dying trees
Show More
Kremlin: Trump totally right that uproar over Sessions is 'witch hunt'
Madera County mother charged in deadly accidental shooting of 1-year-old son makes first court appearance
Attorney of Fresno man accused of stabbing his therapist says he needs to be evaluated
Lawsuit filed over infant death at dentist
City of Fresno takes big step towards making it easier to walk and bike through town
More News
Top Video
Valley Republicans skeptical of positive of High-Speed Rail report
Local political leaders pushing to get funding for Temperance Flats project
Good Sports: Buchanan and Clovis Wrestling
Fire at home in Central Fresno being investigated
More Video