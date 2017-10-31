Rock on! Dwayne Johnson takes special notice of Fresno State Student's costume

Hey @TheRock check out one of our offensive linemen here at Fresno State dressed up as you for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/DRkCd5snH1 — Matt Lea (@MattLea_23) October 30, 2017

A Fresno State Defensive Backs Graduate Assistant just got noticed by someone with a Twitter following of over 12 million.Dwayne Johnson, a.k.a., "The Rock" responded to a tweet of his with two simple words.Matt Lea tagged @TheRock on October 29th with a picture of a Fresno State lineman dressed up as "The Rock" for Halloween.Johnson himself later responded with, "Nailed. It."So far, the post has been re-tweeted nearly 2,000 times and has over 11,000 likes.