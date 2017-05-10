GOOD NEWS

Salvation Army apartments get a facelift

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Salvation Army program that helps Valley women recover from addiction and learn to care for their children is getting a facelift.

The apartments in the "Gabelcrest Program" in North Fresno are being renovated. An open house today highlighted the improvements and how the program impacts the lives of those in need.

"They learn life skills, parenting skills, they work a program, so in that program, they either have to go to school, or they have to be job hunting and find a job," said Carole Abella, Salvation Army.

The program currently provides housing and treatment for 12 women and their children. They live at Gablecrest for six months to a year.
