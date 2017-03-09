SOCIETY

Score Central Valley holds Woman's Day luncheon

EMBED </>More News Videos

The non-profit association works to help small businesses get off the ground. (KFSN)

The non-profit association works to help small businesses get off the ground.
FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
In honor of women's history month, Score Central Valley also celebrates Valley women who are also business owners.

"I think what we've heard from guests over the years is that they get inspired, they feel motivated, they feel confident that there are other women out there with needs working women, moms trying to pull it all together," said Lydia Shaw, Central Valley Community Bank.

This is Score Central Valley's third annual lunch in honor of Women's History Month. Action News AM Live morning anchor Amanda Venegas served as emcee at the event held at Pardini's Restaurant.
Related Topics:
societygood news
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Women gather all over the world in honor of International Women's Day
Visalia looks to tackle homelessness issue with new work program
Fresno still working to clean up discolored water but EPA says they are complying with rules
Baby hippo at Cincinnati Zoo gets ramp for her pool
More Society
Top Stories
Man killed in hit and run near Saint Agnes in Northeast Fresno
Cold case murder suspect arrested after a standoff in Kings County
WikiLeaks will work with tech firms to defeat CIA hacking, Julian Assange says
'Serious' health, safety concerns at immigration detention facility
Now-former Fresno police officer facing charges for knocking out teen
Fresno police looking for 3 men in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old woman
FUSD School Board officially makes district Safe Place for undocumented students and families
Show More
Man convicted of peeping in bathroom at Caruthers rest stop faces charges for doing it again
Fresno still working to clean up discolored water but EPA says they are complying with rules
Two new council members win seats on Clovis City Council
3 killed in HWY 99 crash in Merced, CHP says
Survey finds flavored tobacco products easier to get than fruits and vegetables in Central CA
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Man killed in hit and run near Saint Agnes in Northeast Fresno
Mom who mocked pregnant giraffe livestream gives birth
FUSD School Board officially makes district Safe Place for undocumented students and families
More Video